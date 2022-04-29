Markets JSE could benefit from positive Asian session as Tencent jumps Tech shares are faring well in the wake of strong US corporate earnings reports, but growth and inflation concerns persist B L Premium

The JSE could be in store for a positive session on Friday morning, with markets brushing off the US GDP miss, and tech shares faring well after strong US corporate earnings reports.

Tech giant Apple’s report beat expectations, though it flagged major pressure from supply-chain challenges, with its share and that of Amazon’s falling in after-hours trade...