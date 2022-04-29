JSE could benefit from positive Asian session as Tencent jumps
Tech shares are faring well in the wake of strong US corporate earnings reports, but growth and inflation concerns persist
29 April 2022 - 07:12
The JSE could be in store for a positive session on Friday morning, with markets brushing off the US GDP miss, and tech shares faring well after strong US corporate earnings reports.
Tech giant Apple’s report beat expectations, though it flagged major pressure from supply-chain challenges, with its share and that of Amazon’s falling in after-hours trade...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now