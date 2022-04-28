MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens for the ninth straight day
Local currency continues to bleed amid thin holiday market, overall risk and stronger dollar
28 April 2022 - 18:32
The rand weakened for the ninth straight day on Thursday, breaching R16 against the dollar for the first time since early January to reach its worst level since mid-December.
It’s a case of a stronger dollar and a continuation of the trend in a thin holiday market in SA, said Absa head of fixed income James Turp. ..
