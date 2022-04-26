JSE stages rebound from Monday’s global sell-off
The all share had fallen more than 3.4% in the previous session
26 April 2022 - 11:54
The JSE was on track to break a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, with its global peers mixed following Monday’s sell-off.
The all share fell more than 3.4% in the previous session after China pledged further economic support amid Covid-19 lockdowns...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now