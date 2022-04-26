×

Markets

JSE stages rebound from Monday’s global sell-off

The all share had fallen more than 3.4% in the previous session

26 April 2022 - 11:54 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was on track to break a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, with its global peers mixed following Monday’s sell-off.

The all share fell more than 3.4% in the previous session after China pledged further economic support amid Covid-19 lockdowns...

