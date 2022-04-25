Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners drag JSE to six-week low as China’s Covid-19 situation weighs Stocks start the week on the back foot as concerns about global growth, the war in Ukraine and China’s worsening Covid infections take their toll B L Premium

The JSE fell to a six-week low on Monday, retreating in line with its global peers as the worsening Covid-19 situation in China added to concerns about world economic growth.

The death toll in China’s commercial hub Shanghai continued to climb during the weekend, despite a fourth week of hard lockdowns, whileauthorities started mass testing in Beijing, warning that infections were spreading...