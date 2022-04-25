×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: Miners drag JSE to six-week low as China’s Covid-19 situation weighs

Stocks start the week on the back foot as concerns about global growth, the war in Ukraine and China’s worsening Covid infections take their toll

BL Premium
25 April 2022 - 18:10 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE fell to a six-week low on Monday, retreating in line with its global peers as the worsening Covid-19 situation in China added to concerns about world economic growth.

The death toll in China’s commercial hub Shanghai continued to climb during the weekend, despite a fourth week of hard lockdowns, whileauthorities started mass testing in Beijing, warning that infections were spreading...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now