MARKET WRAP: Miners drag JSE to six-week low as China’s Covid-19 situation weighs
Stocks start the week on the back foot as concerns about global growth, the war in Ukraine and China’s worsening Covid infections take their toll
25 April 2022 - 18:10
The JSE fell to a six-week low on Monday, retreating in line with its global peers as the worsening Covid-19 situation in China added to concerns about world economic growth.
The death toll in China’s commercial hub Shanghai continued to climb during the weekend, despite a fourth week of hard lockdowns, whileauthorities started mass testing in Beijing, warning that infections were spreading...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now