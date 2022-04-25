Market data — April 25 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
New currency blocs may emerge as Russia dodges sanctions and China takes the gap
Business Day TV talks to independent energy analyst Ted Blom
Move could cause difficulties in coalitions
Business Day TV speaks to PSG CEO Piet Mouton
Unions to make a case for public-sector wage increases above 5.9%
Party says in policy documents that it will provide political muscle for agreed-on projects
Foreign minister says Washington is pressuring governments to block Havana from the Summit of the Americas in June
Manager says Champions League semifinal will be great test for his team
The unrelenting march of electrification continues in the sports car world
Bonds
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.