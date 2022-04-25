×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — April 25 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

25 April 2022 - 22:07
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bet against the rand at your peril, despite 6% ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces slumping Asian markets on Monday as ...
Markets
3.
JSE slips as China’s worsening Covid-19 situation ...
Markets
4.
Oil slides to near two-week lows amid lockdowns ...
Markets
5.
Gold drops to its lowest in more than two weeks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.