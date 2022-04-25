×

JSE slips as China’s worsening Covid-19 situation takes toll on sentiment

Risk assets are selling off and havens are gaining on a threat to growth in the world’s second-largest economy, one analyst says

25 April 2022 - 11:44 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, along with its global peers as investors digested news that China's Covid-19 outbreak had worsened, while also weighing up the effect of more aggressive interest-rate increases.

The death toll in China’s commercial hub, Shanghai, continued to climb during the weekend, despite a fourth week of hard lockdowns, while authorities have begun mass testing in Beijing, the country's capital, warning that infections were spreading...

