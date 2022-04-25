×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE faces slumping Asian markets on Monday as Covid-19 worsens in China

Parts of China's capital Beijing have entered lockdown, worsening fears of an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy

25 April 2022 - 07:13 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/NIRUT
Picture: 123RF/NIRUT

The JSE looks set to struggle amid a torrid session for Asian markets on Monday morning, with investors digesting news that China's Covid-19 outbreak has worsened.

The death toll in China's commercial hub Shanghai continued to climb over the weekend, despite a fourth week of hard lockdowns, while authorities have begun mass testing in Beijing, the country's capital, warning that infections are spreading.

China's zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic is generating concerns of further disruptions for a global economy still recovering from two years of the pandemic, while also grappling with the shock from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In early trade, the Shanghai Composite had slumped 2.42% and the Hang Seng 2.59%, while Japan's Nikkei had given back 1.58%.

Tencent, which can give direction to the local bourse via Naspers, had lost 1.47%.

Gold was down 0.46% at $1,922.84/oz, while platinum had risen 0.1% to $928.01. Brent crude was 2.36% weaker at $103.22 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R15.62/$.

Market sentiment in Europe may be lifted on Monday after the re-election of President Emmanuel Macron, and there had been concerns over the prospect of more populist policies being pushed by rival Marine Le Pen, should she have secured victory.

There is also much focus on US earnings this week, as well as inflation numbers from the country, with numerous giants including Amazon and Apple set to report.

Locally, SA is also seeing an uptick in Covid-19 numbers, raising concerns the country may have to deal with a fifth wave of the pandemic.

Investment group PSG is due to report its results for the year to end-February later, with net asset value per share expected to rise by more than a third, though it didn't go into much detail in its recent trading update.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Bet against the rand at your peril, despite 6% fall, analysts warn

Reality is catching up with the local currency after higher commodity prices shielded it from a selloff in emerging markets
Markets
5 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Miners push the JSE lower

Weakness in mining and resources stocks saw the JSE ending down 1.5% in line with global peers
Markets
2 days ago

JSE weaker as markets digest Powell’s hawkish comments

Fed chair signals 50-basis-point hike as China’s Covid-19 outbreak and Russia’s offensive in Ukraine add to concerns
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bet against the rand at your peril, despite 6% ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces slumping Asian markets on Monday as ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Miners push the JSE lower
Markets
4.
Oil slides to near two-week lows amid lockdowns ...
Markets
5.
Gold drops to its lowest in more than two weeks
Markets

Related Articles

Pulisic strikes late as Chelsea squeeze past West Ham

Sport / Soccer

JSE weaker as markets digest Powell’s hawkish comments

Markets

Oil set for weekly fall as dollar strengthens

Markets

Gold slides on Fed rate hike concerns

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.