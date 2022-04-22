Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners push the JSE lower Weakness in mining and resources stocks saw the JSE ending down 1.5% in line with global peers B L Premium

Miners led the losses on the JSE on Friday, while global markets were mostly weaker as investors digested hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve .

Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday a 50-basis-point hike would be “on the table” at the bank’s meeting next month. ..