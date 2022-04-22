JSE could struggle on Friday amid hawkish central bank rhetoric
Markets have almost fully priced in the chance of a 50-basis-point hike at the US Federal Reserve's May meeting amid policymaker comments
22 April 2022 - 07:20
The JSE may struggle along with most Asian markets on Friday morning, with investors digesting some distinctly hawkish commentary from US Federal Reserve officials.
Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday a 50-basis-point hike would be “on the table” at the Bank's next meeting in May, something the market has almost fully priced in...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now