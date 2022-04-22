×

JSE could struggle on Friday amid hawkish central bank rhetoric

Markets have almost fully priced in the chance of a 50-basis-point hike at the US Federal Reserve's May meeting amid policymaker comments

22 April 2022 - 07:20 Karl Gernetzky

The JSE may struggle along with most Asian markets on Friday morning, with investors digesting some distinctly hawkish commentary from US Federal Reserve officials.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday a 50-basis-point hike would be “on the table” at the Bank's next meeting in May, something the market has almost fully priced in...

