Markets JSE slips as worries grow about economic outlook Chinese lockdowns have raised concern about the prospect of further economic slowdown and supply-chain disruptions B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, while its global peers mixed as investors were considering US corporate earnings reports and concerns about the global economic outlook.

Investors will be watching for clues on the path for rates and inflation when Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde speak at an International Monetary Fund (IMF) event later on Thursday...