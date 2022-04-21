×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE faces mostly weaker Asian markets on Thursday amid tech pressure

21 April 2022 - 07:38 Karl Gernetzky
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR

The JSE looks set to start to mixed, but mostly struggling, Asian markets on Thursday morning, with investors still digesting US corporate earnings reports and concerns over the global economic outlook.

The war in Ukraine continues with a new offensive by Russia in the east, while Chinese lockdowns have raised concerns about the prospects of further economic slowdown and supply-chain disruptions.

Sentiment has also been affected by a disappointing earnings report from Netflix, whose share gave back about 35% on Wednesday.

US equities traded flat overnight as Netflix is less than 1% of S&P 500, SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a note.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.22%, while in morning trade on Thursday Tecent had fallen 4.11%.

The Shanghai Composite was down 1.6% and the Hang Seng 1.74%, while Japan’s Nikkei had gained 0.93%.

In Asia, regional markets are likely to take a wait-and-see approach, to see if the corrections overnight in US markets are a one-day wonder or will extend for some days yet, said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

Gold was 0.32% weaker at $1,951.23/oz, while platinum had given back 0.57% to $983. Brent crude was 0.5% higher at $107.51 a barrel.

The rand was 0.23% weaker at R15.06/$, having lost 0.56% on Wednesday, when data showed SA’s consumer inflation accelerated to 5.9% in March from 5.7% in February.

Inflation is expected to average about 5.7% for 2022, said Anchor Capital investment analyst Casey Delport in a note. However, fuel inflation is a key part of this trajectory and there is a lot of uncertainty about the future path of oil prices, she said.

The local corporate and economic calendar is bare on Thursday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE muted but rand extends losses

Currency weighed down by IMF’s lower outlook for global growth, power cuts and the impact of KwaZulu-Natal floods
Markets
12 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
Markets
10 hours ago

Market data — April 20 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted but rand extends losses
Markets
2.
Gold dips as US dollar hits two-year high
Markets
3.
Oil recovers amid worry about supply
Markets
4.
JSE firmer, while rand slips as investors digest ...
Markets
5.
Falling US oil stocks pushes prices up
Markets

Related Articles

JSE firmer, while rand slips as investors digest weaker growth outlook

Markets

War and uncertain bond yields confuse markets

Markets

We can keep the sugar flowing despite floods, say growers

National

Macron and Le Pen clash over cost of living, Russia in French debate

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.