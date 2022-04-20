Markets JSE firmer, while rand slips as investors digest weaker growth outlook The local bourse gains ground amid mixed global markets as IMF cuts its global growth forecast and projects even faster inflation B L Premium

The rand was weaker along with the emerging market peers on Wednesday, while the JSE was firmer amid mixed global markets as investors digested a weaker economic growth outlook.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) followed the World Bank in slashing its global growth forecast, by the most since the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, and projected even faster inflation, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s renewed Covid-19 lockdowns...