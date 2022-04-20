JSE firmer, while rand slips as investors digest weaker growth outlook
The local bourse gains ground amid mixed global markets as IMF cuts its global growth forecast and projects even faster inflation
20 April 2022 - 11:13
The rand was weaker along with the emerging market peers on Wednesday, while the JSE was firmer amid mixed global markets as investors digested a weaker economic growth outlook.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) followed the World Bank in slashing its global growth forecast, by the most since the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, and projected even faster inflation, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s renewed Covid-19 lockdowns...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now