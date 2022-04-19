×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil see-saws as traders worry about supply

Investors are focused on tight global supply after Libya halted some exports

19 April 2022 - 11:08 Mohi Narayan and Sonali Paul
Picture: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD
Picture: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

New Delhi/Melbourne — Oil prices see-sawed on Tuesday as investors fretted over tight global supply after Libya halted some exports and as factories in Shanghai prepared to reopen post a Covid-19 shutdown, easing some demand worries.

Brent crude was down 26c, or 0.23%, to $112.90 a barrel at 6.43am GMT, after rising more than $1 to $114.21 earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 45c, or 0.42%, to $107.76 a barrel, after rising to $108.92 earlier.

Prices came under pressure with the dollar trading at a fresh two-year high. A firmer greenback makes commodities priced in dollars more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Both benchmarks rose more than 1% on Monday after hitting their highest since March 28 on political crisis in Libya. The country said it could not deliver oil from its biggest oilfield and shut another field due to political protests.

The latest supply hit came just as fuel demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer, was expected to pick up as manufacturing plants prepared to reopen in Shanghai.

Oil prices, however, are still vulnerable to demand shocks as China continues to impose tough Covid-related curbs.

“For oil prices to take off on a sustainable trajectory, reopening mainland cities is necessary for translating into a sustainable economic rebound that supports oil demand,” said SPI Asset Management MD Stephen Innes.

Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley noted that markets in Asia seemed content to adopt a wait-and-see approach, reluctant to chase rallying prices any higher.

“China’s growth concerns are capping gains,” Halley said.

In the US, crude inventories rose by 9.4-million barrels in the week to April 8 to 421.8-million barrels, against analysts’ hopes for an 863,000-barrel rise, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

The possibility of a EU ban on Russian oil for its invasion of Ukraine continues to keep the market on edge.

Russian forces have launched their anticipated offensive in eastern Ukraine, attempting to push through defences along almost the entire front line in what Ukrainian officials described as the second phase of the war.

Reuters

Cautious trade in Asian stocks as China moves to cushion slowdown

Prospect of Fed monetary policy tightening adds to defensive mood
Markets
4 hours ago

Gold dips as US dollar hits two-year high

Metal eases getting close to $2,000 an ounce level
Markets
4 hours ago

Higher oil inventory in US pushes prices down

But the IEA warned on Wednesday that from May on, roughly 3-million barrels per day of Russian oil could be shut-in due to sanctions or voluntary ...
Markets
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Gold dips as US dollar hits two-year high
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday amid ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as ECB keeps rates on hold
Markets
4.
Market data — April 18 2022
Markets
5.
Cautious trade in Asian stocks as China moves to ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday amid growth concerns

Markets

Market data — April 18 2022

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as ECB keeps rates on hold

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.