×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — April 19 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

19 April 2022 - 22:00
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Gold dips as US dollar hits two-year high
Markets
2.
Copper hits two-week high on China stimulus hopes
Markets
3.
Rand falls to lowest in month amid power cuts and ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand slumps on power cuts and global ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday amid ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.