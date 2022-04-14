×

Gold hardly changed, but set for weekly gain

The war in Ukraine and broadening inflationary pressures have boosted the metal’s appeal

14 April 2022 - 07:54 Asha Sistla
Picture: 123RF/STRELOK
Bengaluru — Gold traded flat on Thursday but prices were set for a second consecutive weekly gain as the Ukraine crisis and broadening inflationary pressures lifted the safe-haven metal’s appeal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,974.28/oz, at 4.26am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,977.60. The metal has gained about 1.4% so far in the week. Most markets will be closed on Friday for a holiday.

“Political risk premium through the Ukraine war escalation is building again, which pushed all prices higher in general commodities and that’s really creating that inflation environment,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “On the counter side, the market doesn’t know whether this is just a short-term phenomena, or the markets are sort of paring back a little bit of risk because of what Fed’s Lael Brainer said was less hawkish.”

Fed governor Brainard said on Tuesday the US central bank would conduct a series of rate hikes and begin reducing its bond holdings as soon as June to help bring down inflation that hit a four-decade high in March.

“Gold at this moment is trending and it's supported mainly by what we have heard from the Fed, the US inflation [data],” said Brian Lan, MD at dealer GoldSilver Central.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced an additional $800m in military assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, ahead of a wider Russian assault expected in eastern Ukraine.

Non-yielding bullion is considered a safe store of value during uncertain times and a hedge against inflation. The dollar index eased off May 2020 highs after a dip in treasury yields, making gold more attractive for other currency holders.

Spot silver was flat at $25.73/oz, platinum was unchanged at $986.27 and palladium rose 2.3% to $2,368.85.

Reuters

Asian shares follow Wall Street higher

US treasury yields steady and the dollar retreats, as US data raises the hope that inflation may be close to peaking
Markets
1 hour ago

Oil slips as traders mull surprise increase in US stocks

‘Demand growth is starting to moderate and the picture for the latter half of the year is looking increasingly bleak,’ says Vanda Insights
Markets
1 hour ago

Global stocks little changed amid mixed inflation signs

Central banks in the US and Europe face weighing the need for higher rates with fading growth forecasts
Markets
20 hours ago

Oil prices rise as Russia bemoans failed peace talks with Ukraine

Crude futures are also drawing support from Russian oil and gas condensate production falling to below 10-million bpd, its lowest since July 2020
Markets
20 hours ago
