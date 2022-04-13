Markets JSE slips as investors mull over US inflation data US inflation rose the most in March since 1981, adding pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates even more aggressively B L Premium

The JSE was on track for its third day of losses on Wednesday, with its global peers mixed, as investors were weighing up risks posed by higher inflation while anticipating the US Federal Reserve’s next move.

US inflation rose the most in March since 1981, adding pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates even more aggressively. The consumer price index increased 8.5% in March from a year earlier...