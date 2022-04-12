×

Markets

Oil price jumps as China eases some Covid-19 rules

Opec has also warned that it will be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia

12 April 2022 - 13:35 Rowena Edwards
The recent release of strategic oil supplies has, so far, failed to halt a climb in global oil prices. Picture: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD
London — Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as Shanghai's relaxation of some Covid-19 restrictions eased concerns about Chinese demand and as Opec warned it would be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia.

Brent crude futures rose by $3.26, or 3.31%, to $101.74 a barrel at 10.02am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate was up $3.01, or 3.19%, at $97.30. Both contracts lost about 4% on Monday.

Shanghai said on Monday that more than 7,000 residential units had been classified as lower-risk areas after reporting no new infections for 14 days and districts have since been announcing which compounds can be opened up.

Oil cartel Opec, meanwhile, warned that it would be impossible to replace 7-million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and other liquids exports lost in the event of sanctions or voluntary actions.

The EU has yet to agree any embargo on Russian oil, but some foreign ministers said the option is on the table.

“The oil market is still vulnerable to a major shock if Russian energy is sanctioned, and that risk remains on the table,” wrote Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with Oanda.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), which bought Russian Urals in previous tenders, has removed the grade from its latest crude tender. US President Joe Biden had told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Monday that buying more oil from Russia was not in India's interest.

IEA member nations are planning to release 240-million barrels over the next six months from May in an effort to calm the market.

While the release will ease immediate tightness, analysts suggested it will not solve the structural deficit caused by underinvestment and stocks will need to be replenished.

A preliminary Reuters poll showed US crude oil inventories are likely to have risen by 1.4-million barrels in the week to April 8 after declining for three consecutive weeks.

The poll was conducted ahead of a report from the American Petroleum Institute due at 8.30pm on Tuesday. 

Reuters

