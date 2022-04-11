Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower in line with global peers Higher inflation in China, the war in Ukraine and the US Fed’s interest-rate policy are weighing on market sentiment B L Premium

The JSE started the week on a muted note and was lower in line with its global peers, as China released far higher than expected inflation figures on the back of severe lockdowns in response to a Covid-19 outbreak in Shanghai.

China’s producer price index, a measure of factory inflation, increased 8.3% year on year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, which put pressure on Asian markets...