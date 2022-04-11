Market data — April 11 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Inflation is determined by market forces of supply and demand and nothing else
The prosecuting authority’s head promises hard-hitting cases in 2022
Party chief Nzimande says reforms thus far have only opened some sectors to private capital
Business Day TV speaks to Mesela Nhlapo, CEO of the African Rail Industry Association
Business Day TV talks to Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop
For the African agreement to be completely effective negotiations on several issues must still be concluded
President addresses South Korean legislators via video and asks for armoured vehicles, anti-aircraft, anti-tank, anti-ship weapons
Manqoba Mngqithi believes in rotation and more than 32 players have been selected
Sarah Buitendach remembers her classic-kit-loving father who has influenced her sartorially
Bonds
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.