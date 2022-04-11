Markets JSE under strain on Monday morning amid recession concerns Rising inflation is stoking more aggressive central bank policy, with Chinese inflation data providing new reasons to worry B L Premium

The JSE joined its global peers, opening lower on Monday morning with hotter-than-expected inflation out of China providing renewed reasons for investor caution.

Both China's producer and consumer inflation numbers for March came in higher than expected, with producer inflation above 8% year on year, stoking further concerns of an economic slowdown in a country grappling with its worst Covid-19 wave since early 2020...