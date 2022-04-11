×

Markets

JSE under strain on Monday morning amid recession concerns

Rising inflation is stoking more aggressive central bank policy, with Chinese inflation data providing new reasons to worry

BL Premium
11 April 2022 - 11:01 Karl Gernetzky

The JSE joined its global peers, opening lower on Monday morning with hotter-than-expected inflation out of China providing renewed reasons for investor caution.

Both China's producer and consumer inflation numbers for March came in higher than expected, with producer inflation above 8% year on year, stoking further concerns of an economic slowdown in a country grappling with its worst Covid-19 wave since early 2020...

