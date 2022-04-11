×

Markets

Gold dips as Treasury yields boost dollar and palladium rises

The sideways trading in the bullion reflects the concerns about the Ukraine war, analyst says

11 April 2022 - 10:39 Asha Sistla
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DONAT SOROKINVIA
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DONAT SOROKINVIA

Bengaluru — Gold prices dipped in rangebound trading on Monday, as elevated Treasury yields boosted the dollar and countered support from uncertainty about the Ukraine war, while palladium rose after London's decision to block trading of the metal from Russia.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,942.85 per ounce by 9.30am, after hitting a more than one-week high of $1,949.32 earlier in the day. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,947.40.

“Gold is still trading sideways and that reflects the conflicting currents that we're looking at. There's still real concerns about the geopolitical outlook and the potential for escalation in Ukraine,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia. “At the same time, a stronger US dollar and potential for higher interest rates around the globe are keeping a lid on enthusiasm for gold.”

The US dollar index gained ground, bolstered by US 10-year Treasury yields hitting a more than three-year high and prospects of aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to contain soaring inflation.

A stronger dollar makes gold less attractive for other currency holders, while higher US interest rates and yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is also used as a hedge against inflationary pressures.

Ukraine's armed forces braced on Monday for a new Russian offensive as powerful explosions rocked cities in the south and east, lending some support to the safe-haven metal.

Palladium gained 3% at 2,499.19 after hitting a more than two-week high earlier in the session.

“The surge in palladium prices is likely to accelerate the shift from palladium to platinum for use in catalytic converters,” UBS analysts said in a note.

The autocatalyst metal had gained 8.6% on Friday after newly refined Russian platinum and palladium were suspended from trading in London, the metals' biggest trade hub.

Spot silver was up 0.1% at $24.77 per ounce and platinum rose 0.7% to $981.88.

Reuters

EDWARD BICKHAM: Establishing the right regulatory frameworks for artisanal gold mining

World Bank believes 15-million to 20-million people make their livelihoods directly from small-scale gold mining
Opinion
17 hours ago

Gold remains flat on bond yields, stronger dollar

US gold futures slide as dollar is set for its best week in a month
Markets
3 days ago

Palladium soars 11% as UK trade body says it will block Russian imports

The announcement by the London Platinum and Palladium Market sent the metal to its highest level in two weeks
Markets
2 days ago
