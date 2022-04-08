MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps four-day losing streak boosted by mining stocks
Palladium was the standout performer after rising as much as 11% on renewed supply concerns, boosting PGM stocks
08 April 2022 - 19:03
The JSE ended higher on Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak that had pushed the all share index to the lowest level since mid-March.
Resource stocks did the heaving lifting thanks to broadly higher commodity prices. Palladium was the standout performer after rising as much as 11% on renewed supply concerns before pulling back slightly to trade 8.4% higher at $2,430/oz at 6.39pm on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now