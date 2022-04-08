×

MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps four-day losing streak boosted by mining stocks

Palladium was the standout performer after rising as much as 11% on renewed supply concerns, boosting PGM stocks

08 April 2022 - 19:03 Andries Mahlangu

The JSE ended higher on Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak that had pushed the all share index to the lowest level since mid-March.

Resource stocks did the heaving lifting thanks to broadly higher commodity prices. Palladium was the standout performer after rising as much as 11% on renewed supply concerns before pulling back slightly to trade 8.4% higher at $2,430/oz at 6.39pm on Friday...

