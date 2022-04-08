×

Markets

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Friday, as oil falls below $100

News of a release of reserves by International Energy Agency members has helped oil prices ease

08 April 2022 - 07:11 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR
Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR

The JSE looks set for a mixed session on Friday morning, with a fall in energy prices helping to ease inflation concerns a little, even as investors consider hawkish noises from central banks this week.

The local bourse has not had a positive session so far this week, and will need to add about 2,000 points, or more than 2.5%, to close where it did last Friday.

Both the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have signalled a need to act more aggressively to rein in rising inflation, while investors have also been considering the prospect of further sanctions against Russia, as well as China’s Covid-19 outbreak.

Oil, however, briefly dipped below $100 a barrel on Thursday for the first time in about three weeks, while on Friday morning it had lost 1.5% to $99.71 a barrel. Investors were digesting news International Energy Agency members had agreed to release 60-million barrels in reserves in coming months in a bid to ease concerns over supply disruptions. This comes on top of plans by the US, announced last week, to release 180-million barrels.

Europe’s move to sanction Russian coal had a muted effect on energy prices, and was expected, while in Asia, focus remains on the extended lockdown in Shanghai, given case numbers are soaring.

A serious spread outside its finance and commercial hub to other large cities will be a big headwind for China’s growth, China stocks, and by default eventually, much of Asia, said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

In morning trade Asian stocks were mixed, with Australia’s All Ordinaries index up 0.6%, while the Hang Seng had fallen 0.57%. Both the Shanghai Composite and Japan’s Nikkei were flat.

Gold had slipped 0.11% to $1,929.50/oz while platinum was little changed at $962.

The rand was 0.21% weaker at R14.75/$.

The local economic calendar is bare on Friday, as is the corporate calendar.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Global shares steady after Fed minutes

The Federal Reserve minutes did not add to the rate-hike momentum already priced into markets
Markets
20 hours ago

Carmakers seek SA palladium as Russian sanctions take toll, Amplats CEO says

Natascha Viljoen says Amplats will try to assist new buyers after looking after its own long-term customers, but cannot make firm commitments
National
21 hours ago

JSE slips as hawkish US Fed minutes put pressure on markets

‘Equities markets are now reacting as they have been steadfastly ignoring the reality of tighter monetary policy and the end of 0% interest rates’
Markets
21 hours ago
