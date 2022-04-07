JSE slips as hawkish US Fed minutes put pressure on markets
‘Equities markets are now reacting as they have been steadfastly ignoring the reality of tighter monetary policy and the end of 0% interest rates’
07 April 2022 - 11:10
The JSE was weaker on Thursday, with its global peers mixed as investors digested the US Federal Reserve minutes from its recent federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting.
Fed officials laid out a long-awaited plan to shrink their balance sheet by more than $1-trillion a year while raising interest rates “expeditiously” to counter the hottest inflation in four decades. ..
