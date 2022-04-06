×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data - April 6 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

06 April 2022 - 21:50
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand looks set to remain steady on SA’s improved ...
Markets
2.
JSE may struggle on Wednesday amid weaker Asian ...
Markets
3.
Asian stocks slip while dollar index hits highest ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Russia and US economy pull JSE lower
Markets
5.
JSE slips as investors mull over hawkish comments ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.