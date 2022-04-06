Markets JSE slips as investors mull over hawkish comments by US Fed official Fed governor Lael Brainard says the central bank will raise interest rates steadily while starting balance-sheet reduction as soon as May B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers as comments by a US Federal Reserve official weighed on sentiment.

Fed governor Lael Brainard called the task of reducing inflation pressures “paramount” and said the central bank would raise interest rates steadily while starting balance-sheet reduction as soon as May...