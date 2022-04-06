JSE slips as investors mull over hawkish comments by US Fed official
Fed governor Lael Brainard says the central bank will raise interest rates steadily while starting balance-sheet reduction as soon as May
06 April 2022 - 11:13
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers as comments by a US Federal Reserve official weighed on sentiment.
Fed governor Lael Brainard called the task of reducing inflation pressures “paramount” and said the central bank would raise interest rates steadily while starting balance-sheet reduction as soon as May...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now