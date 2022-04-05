JSE weaker on prospects of further sanctions on Russia
05 April 2022 - 10:45
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors weigh the prospect of tougher sanctions against Russia.
US President Joe Biden said Russian leader Vladimir Putin could face a war crimes trial and vowed Washington would impose additional sanctions against Russia, as he condemned alleged atrocities committed against civilians in Ukraine...
