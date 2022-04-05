×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Tuesday amid focus on sanction moves

05 April 2022 - 07:10 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The JSE looks set to contend with higher Asian, Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with focus still on the war on Ukraine and the prospects of further sanctions against Russia.

The White House has accused Russia of war crimes and there are expectations that the West will move soon to tighten the screws on Moscow.

Unless the sanctions, expected to be discussed on Wednesday, target energy supplies to Europe or firms from other countries doing business with Russia, the marginal economic impact will be limited, said SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes in a note.

In morning trade, Brent oil rose 0.83% to $108.50 a barrel, having climbed over 3% on Monday. Oil prices eased almost 10% last week, amid news the US would tap its strategic reserves, as well as lockdowns in China.

Japan’s Nikkei was flat, while Australia’s All Ordinaries index was up 0.56% and South Korea’s Kospi 0.66%. Chinese exchanges are closed for the Qingming festival.

Gold was 0.26% lower at $1,927.49/oz and platinum had given back 0.25% to $984.

The rand was flat at R14.59/$, having gained 0.5% on Monday

The local calendar is bare on Tuesday and some shares may react to the announcement last night that the government has lifted the national state of disaster implemented two years ago to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.

JSE-listed stocks, such as hotel and casino operators, have already been benefiting from SA’s less deadly fourth wave, with Sun International having doubled over the past year, while Tsogo Sun Gaming has risen 84%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rand looks set to remain steady on SA’s improved economic outlook

The currency is one of the most resilient emerging market currencies in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Markets
5 hours ago

Germany and France expel scores of Russian envoys over Bucha atrocities

Biden calls for Putin to be put on trial for war crimes
World
11 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly weaker as precious metals miners fall

Thungela Resources was the top performer on the JSE on Monday as investor sentiment continued to be dominated by the war in Ukraine
Markets
15 hours ago

World stocks cautious as investors mull talk of further Russia sanctions

Markets are closely watching part of the US yield curve which is fuelling recession worries
Markets
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand looks set to remain steady on SA’s improved ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly weaker as precious ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Tuesday ...
Markets
4.
Oil climbs on threat of fresh Russia sanctions
Markets
5.
Asia shares hover at five-week highs
Markets

Related Articles

World stocks cautious as investors mull talk of further Russia sanctions

Markets

Oil rises above $105 amid persistent fears over tight supply

Markets

JSE firms as investors continue watching Ukraine war

Markets

Gold slips as dollar and treasury yields firm on prospect of hawkish rate hikes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.