JSE firms as investors continue watching Ukraine war
While hopes of a ceasefire have dissipated, all eyes are on any move by the West to step up sanctions
04 April 2022 - 10:32
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors keep watching developments regarding the war in Ukraine.
General focus remains on Ukraine, where hopes last week of a ceasefire have dissipated, while investors are watching for any move by the West to step up sanctions, or by Russia to restrict its flow of gas to Europe...
