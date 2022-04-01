×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Moves to release oil reserves push prices lower

Brent crude futures were $104.00 a barrel on Friday morning, following a big fall on Thursday

01 April 2022 - 12:17 Shadia Nasralla
The recent release of strategic oil supplies has, so far, failed to halt a climb in global oil prices. Picture: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD
The recent release of strategic oil supplies has, so far, failed to halt a climb in global oil prices. Picture: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

London — Oil prices fell on Friday ahead of a meeting of International Energy Agency (IEA) member nations set to discuss a release of emergency oil reserves alongside a huge planned release by the US.

Brent crude futures were down 71c, or 0.7%, to $104.00 a barrel by 9.52am GMT, after falling 5.6% on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 92c, or 0.9%, at $99.36 a barrel.

The two benchmark contracts were headed for their biggest weekly losses in two years at 14% and 13%, respectively.

On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a release of 1 million barrels per day for six months, starting in May. That will be the largest release ever from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Members of the IEA were set to meet on Friday afternoon to discuss a further emergency oil release.

Oil prices could reverse course, however, if the release were scaled back or delayed or if delivered volumes are less than those mentioned by the White House, consultancy Eurasia Group said in a note.

Opec+, which includes Opec and allies including Russia, on Thursday stuck with plans for an increase of 432,000 barrels per day to their May output target despite Western pressure to add more.

“The looming flood of US barrels does not change the fact that the market will struggle to find enough supply in the coming months,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.

“The US release pales in comparison to expectations that 3-million bpd of Russian oil will be shut in as sanctions bite and buyers spurn purchases.” 

Reuters

JSE weaker, while global markets mixed ahead of US jobs report

Investor attention is fixed on the war in Ukraine and US nonfarm payrolls
Markets
3 hours ago

World stocks dip further on Ukraine worries, recession risks

War in Ukraine, fears of recession in some European countries as Russia demands payment for gas in roubles continue to worry investors
Markets
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand enjoys best quarter since ...
Markets
2.
JSE starts new quarter amid mixed Asian markets ...
Markets
3.
Aluminium heads for biggest quarterly gain since ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as investors eye ...
Markets
5.
Oil seesaws on plans to release more crude ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil seesaws on plans to release more crude reserves

Markets

Gold remains unchanged in Asia, while platinum and palladium climb

Markets

Market data — March 31 2022

Markets

US oil prices fall 7% as Joe Biden orders release of record crude reserves

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.