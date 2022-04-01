Markets MARKET WRAP: Industrial metals push the JSE firmer The JSE gained for a fourth consecutive day, helped by industrial metals and mining shares which rose on higher metals prices B L Premium

The JSE all share gained for a fourth consecutive day on Friday helped by industrial metals and mining shares. Global markets were mixed as investors continued to digest developments in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks and the US jobs report.

The industrial metals and mining index gained the most on the day, boosted by a rally in iron ore prices, said IG senior market analyst Shaun Murison...