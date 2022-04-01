JSE weaker, while global markets mixed ahead of US jobs report
Investor attention is fixed on the war in Ukraine and US nonfarm payrolls
01 April 2022 - 10:09
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, with its global peers mixed and investor attention still focused on the war in Ukraine and the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes.
The hope of a ceasefire this week has also faded, with more talks on Friday, as Reuters reported that Ukrainian forces are preparing for a new offensive in the southeast of the country...
