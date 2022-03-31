Markets JSE firms as investors monitor Ukraine developments Stocks are going to have trouble rallying as geopolitics and inflation risks won’t be going away anytime soon B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors monitored developments in Ukraine. Commodity prices hade fallen ahead of a meeting of oil cartel Opec.

Ukraine and Russia resumed face-to-face talks in Turkey on Tuesday after about a two-week hiatus, but while Moscow has said it would withdraw forces around Kyiv, there is speculation it is shifting gears to conduct a new offensive focused on the Donbass region...