WATCH: Rand continues to strengthen

Business Day TV speaks to RMB head of forex execution Matete Thulare

29 March 2022 - 21:08
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

The rand has managed to hold its ground, despite ongoing geopolitical issues. The local unit traded below the R15/$ mark and inched closer to a five-month high. Business Day TV caught up with RMB head of forex execution and discussed the moves playing out in the currency market.

