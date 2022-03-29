MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as investors eye Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks
JSE all share breaks losing streak on signals from talks in Turkey that a ceasefire agreement may be near
29 March 2022 - 19:07
The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Tuesday as growing hope for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire appeared to help investor sentiment.
Ukraine is seeking a ceasefire agreement in talks with Russian negotiators in Turkey, aiming for an improvement in the humanitarian situation that has caused millions to flee their homes in the wake of Moscow’s invasion. ..
