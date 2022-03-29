Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as investors eye Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks JSE all share breaks losing streak on signals from talks in Turkey that a ceasefire agreement may be near B L Premium

The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Tuesday as growing hope for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire appeared to help investor sentiment.

Ukraine is seeking a ceasefire agreement in talks with Russian negotiators in Turkey, aiming for an improvement in the humanitarian situation that has caused millions to flee their homes in the wake of Moscow’s invasion. ..