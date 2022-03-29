Gold stays flat before face-to-face Russia-Ukraine talks

Bengaluru — Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as the dollar held firm and Treasury yields climbed, while market participants looked forward to Russia-Ukraine peace talks starting later in the day.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,922.67/oz by 6.13am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.9% at $1,922.60.

“The lingering geopolitical risk is offering a little bit of support, but the big elephant in the room would be the US Federal Reserve moving into a more restrictive territory given the inflation angst that’s hitting the markets right now,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“With the Fed completely moving into data dependence, I think a strong payroll number could strengthen the dollar, shoot yields a little bit higher and that could obviously work quite negatively for gold, but I don’t think there’s a real knockout below until the war premium gets completely evaporated.”

The dollar index held firm near a three-week high hit in the previous session, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. US benchmark 10-year yields hovered close to three-year highs, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Ukraine said its top objective at the first face-to-face talks with Russia in more than two weeks, due to take place in Turkey on Tuesday, was to secure a ceasefire, although both it and the US were sceptical of a major breakthrough.

“Gold has resistance at $1,965/oz and $1,975/oz … Support lies at $1,917/oz and $1,910/oz,” Oanda senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

Spot silver was up 0.2% at $24.89/oz, platinum shed 0.1% to $983.25/oz, and palladium rose 2.6% to $2,291.40/oz.

