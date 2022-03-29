Markets

Gold stays flat before face-to-face Russia-Ukraine talks

Gold has resistance at $1,965/oz and $1,975/oz, and support lies at $1,917/oz and $1,910/oz, one analyst says

29 March 2022 - 10:36 Asha Sistla
Safe haven: Citi has upgraded its targets for the gold price. Picture: 123RF/strelok
Safe haven: Citi has upgraded its targets for the gold price. Picture: 123RF/strelok

Bengaluru — Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as the dollar held firm and Treasury yields climbed, while market participants looked forward to Russia-Ukraine peace talks starting later in the day.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,922.67/oz by 6.13am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.9% at $1,922.60.

“The lingering geopolitical risk is offering a little bit of support, but the big elephant in the room would be the US Federal Reserve moving into a more restrictive territory given the inflation angst that’s hitting the markets right now,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“With the Fed completely moving into data dependence, I think a strong payroll number could strengthen the dollar, shoot yields a little bit higher and that could obviously work quite negatively for gold, but I don’t think there’s a real knockout below until the war premium gets completely evaporated.”

The dollar index held firm near a three-week high hit in the previous session, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. US benchmark 10-year yields hovered close to three-year highs, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Ukraine said its top objective at the first face-to-face talks with Russia in more than two weeks, due to take place in Turkey on Tuesday, was to secure a ceasefire, although both it and the US were sceptical of a major breakthrough.

“Gold has resistance at $1,965/oz and $1,975/oz … Support lies at $1,917/oz and $1,910/oz,” Oanda senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

Spot silver was up 0.2% at $24.89/oz, platinum shed 0.1% to $983.25/oz, and palladium rose 2.6% to $2,291.40/oz.

Reuters

Gold drops as dollar index gains and US Treasury yields hold firm

Potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks this week further dim bullion’s safe-haven appeal
Markets
1 day ago

Russian miner Petropavlovsk extends slump as sanctions hit its main lender

More than 90% has been wiped off its value this year after warning that UK sanctions against its main lender, Gazprombank, mean it is currently ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets amid ceasefire ...
Markets
2.
Oil falls on hopes for peace talks
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE weaker as investors eye ...
Markets
4.
JSE likely to follow mixed Asian markets
Markets
5.
Asian shares gain as Bank of Japan defends its ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.