MARKET WRAP: JSE muted, rand resilient as investors mull central bank moves, Ukraine
Equity market investors continue to focus on the war in Ukraine, central bank moves, inflation and the Chinese tech sector
25 March 2022 - 18:53
The JSE was flat on Friday while its global peers were mixed as investors digested central banks’ tightening policies amid persistent inflation, while also watching the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
With no end to the Ukraine-Russian war in sight, investors are cautious after the latest PMI surveys — notably the global manufacturing survey — revealed a gloomy outlook due to inflationary pressures and material shortages, which are expected to feed through to consumer prices in the coming months. ..
