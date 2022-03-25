Markets JSE slightly weaker, rand steady at a five-month high All share and top 40 slide after Reserve Bank’s third consecutive 25 basis point hike B L Premium

The rand kept steady at its highest level in five months on Friday, while the JSE was slightly weaker as markets digested the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) hawkish tone.

The Bank delivered a third consecutive 25 basis point hike on Thursday as expected, but two members of the committee voted for a 50 basis point increase, while SA’s growth expectations have also been given a bump...