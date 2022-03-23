JSE firms as markets mull over prospect of tighter monetary policies
The US Federal Reserve is looking at lifting interest rates to about 2% by the end of 2022, one analyst says
23 March 2022 - 11:19
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning along with its global peers, as markets digested US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments and prospects of tighter monetary policy.
Analysts noted that the market had expected the Fed to signal a tougher stance on inflation, with global equity markets registering gains this week despite comments by policymakers that point to a faster pace of interest- rate hikes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now