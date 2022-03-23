Markets JSE firms as markets mull over prospect of tighter monetary policies The US Federal Reserve is looking at lifting interest rates to about 2% by the end of 2022, one analyst says B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning along with its global peers, as markets digested US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments and prospects of tighter monetary policy.

Analysts noted that the market had expected the Fed to signal a tougher stance on inflation, with global equity markets registering gains this week despite comments by policymakers that point to a faster pace of interest- rate hikes...