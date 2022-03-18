Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the week firmer, while global markets take a breather Investors are digesting interest rate hikes from both the US Fed and Bank of England and the war between Russia and Ukraine which shows no sign of abating B L Premium

The global market rally that saw the JSE recover from its worst levels in three months this week, paused on Friday as investors digested central bank decisions and developments in Ukraine.

Investors continued to digest the interest rate hikes from both the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England and the war between Russia and Ukraine, which shows no signs of abating. Meanwhile, a rise in Covid-19 cases in Europe stemming from an “emergent subvariant” has dampened sentiment in that region. ..