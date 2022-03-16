Markets

Record gains by Naspers and Prosus almost wipe out JSE’s 2022 drop

All share index rises 4% as both companies climb by more than a fifth

BL Premium
16 March 2022 - 18:57 Karl Gernetzky, Mudiwa Gavaza and Lindiwe Tsobo

After two days in which it dragged the broader market lower, record gains by the Naspers stable led the JSE to its first advance in four days — almost wiping out its 2022 drop — as pledges by Chinese officials to boost the economy and business confidence gave a lift to its most valuable asset.  

The JSE all share index jumped as Naspers and Prosus, the Amsterdam-based technology investor through which it holds a 29% stake in Chinese technology giant Tencent, both rose by more than a fifth. The gains came as the Chinese company rallied from its recent brutal sell-off, surging by 23%, after losses of about 10% both on Monday and Tuesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now