Market data — March 16 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
To keep and build on the levels of citizen confidence, governments must respond nimbly, sensibly and effectively in pandemic risk management
Royal family had named the prince as monarch in terms of customary law and customs, says presidency
Leadership of Bathabile Dlamini, who was convicted of perjury last week, hangs in the balance
Tencent staged a recovery on Wednesday from a recent brutal selloff sparked by regulatory concerns, helping to lift Naspers 18% in early trade
The year-on-year rise was largely driven by retailers in food and beverages as well as retailers specialising in clothing and textiles
Standard Bank will no longer fund construction of fossil fuel power plants but will consider new mines
US President Joe Biden called Putin a ‘war criminal’ as Russian forces pound Ukraine cities with rockets
Despite injuries, the high-aiming golfer is preparing hard with his trainer and physio for this week
Second generation mid-size luxury SUV introduces new design, power trains and safety
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
