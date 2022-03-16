Markets

JSE could break losing streak on Wednesday as Asian markets recover

Asian markets are rebounding after a tough few days, though analysts note that liquidity is thin ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement

16 March 2022 - 07:16 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The JSE could follow recovering Asian markets on Wednesday morning, which have been cheered by indications of easing Chinese Covid-19 restrictions, with all eyes on the US Federal Reserve later.

A surge in infections in the world’s largest economy, as well as new restrictions on online activities for minors, has weighed heavily on markets this week, which were already under pressure due to the war in Ukraine.

Reports have suggested that China is considering shifting its strict approach to the pandemic, helping to lift the Hang Seng 2.5% in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.4%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via the Naspers stable, had surged 7.5%, but has still lost about a fifth over the past week.

Volumes were understandably light, along with a low appetite for outlaying new risk into Wednesday’s main event, the US Federal Reserve’s announcement, SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a note.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points later on Wednesday, the first increase since 2018, with further hikes expected through the course of the year.

The Fed’s indication of the level of interest rates it expects at the end of its tightening cycle will be an important point of focus, given the US economy is battling with inflation at a 40-year high, even as energy costs surge and supply-chain issues persist.

Gold was flat at $1,915.47/oz while platinum had risen 1.22% to $995. Brent crude was 2.31% higher at $100.86 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R15.11/$.

Food and goods group Libstar is due to report its results for the year to end-December later. It said in a recent update that core profit growth from continuing operations had slowed, reporting lower export margins and pressure from rising input costs.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: Rand holds steady as Fed meets

JSE closes weaker but pares losses after dropping below 70,000 points for first time since December 2021
Markets
12 hours ago

Naspers and Prosus again buffeted by global cross-currents

Prosus was hit on Monday by a potential record fine from China’s central bank for its prized asset, Tencent
Markets
18 hours ago

World markets slip due to concern in China and Ukraine

In the US, another sharp drop has left the Nasdaq 100 down more than 20% from its record peak late in 2021
Markets
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Naspers and Prosus again buffeted by global ...
Markets
2.
Asian stocks slip as investors fret about China’s ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand holds steady as Fed meets
Markets
4.
JSE slips on a triple whammy of issues
Markets
5.
Market data — March 14 2022
Markets

Related Articles

Gold falls to more than one-week low

Markets

JSE set for another volatile session as peace talks continue

Markets

Oil falls as Ukraine ceasefire talks continue

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.