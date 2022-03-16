Beijing’s promises help shares in Naspers stable rocket more than 20%
All share index rises 4% as Naspers and Prosus climb by more than a fifth
16 March 2022 - 18:57
UPDATED 16 March 2022 - 23:15
After two days in which it dragged the broader market lower, record gains by the Naspers stable led the JSE to its first advance in four days — almost wiping out its 2022 drop — as pledges by Chinese officials to boost the economy and business confidence gave a lift to its most valuable asset.
The JSE all share index jumped as Naspers and Prosus, the Amsterdam-based technology investor through which it holds a 29% stake in Chinese technology giant Tencent, both rose by more than a fifth...
