Naspers and Prosus drag JSE below 70,000
Tencent faces a record fine after China’s central bank discovered its WeChat Pay had violated anti-money-laundering rules
15 March 2022 - 13:52
Heavy-tech Naspers and Prosus continued their downward spiral, extending the previous session’s losses on Tuesday after news that Tencent was facing a record fine after China’s central bank discovered its WeChat Pay had violated anti-money-laundering rules.
The People’s Bank of China had found Tencent’s payments platform allowed the transfer of funds for illicit purposes, such as gambling...
