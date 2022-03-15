Markets Naspers and Prosus drag JSE below 70,000 Tencent faces a record fine after China’s central bank discovered its WeChat Pay had violated anti-money-laundering rules B L Premium

Heavy-tech Naspers and Prosus continued their downward spiral, extending the previous session’s losses on Tuesday after news that Tencent was facing a record fine after China’s central bank discovered its WeChat Pay had violated anti-money-laundering rules.

The People’s Bank of China had found Tencent’s payments platform allowed the transfer of funds for illicit purposes, such as gambling...