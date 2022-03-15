Naspers and Prosus again buffeted by global cross-currents
Prosus, which has lost its status as the most valuable stock in the continent after a 45% drop in 2022, falls as much as 11.6% on the JSE
15 March 2022 - 13:52
UPDATED 15 March 2022 - 23:02
Another miserable day for the Naspers stable pushed the JSE to a third day of losses on Tuesday as global markets were driven in opposite directions by another plunge in Chinese stocks, while on the other hand investors cheered lower oil prices.
Naspers’ international technology subsidiary, Prosus, which has lost its status as the most valuable stock in the continent after a 45% drop in 2022, fell as much as 11.6% on the JSE on Tuesday, before ending the day 6.1% lower. Naspers ended with a 4.1% drop, having earlier slid as much as 13.1%...
