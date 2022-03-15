Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand holds steady as Fed meets JSE closes weaker but pares losses after dropping below 70,000 points for first time since December 2021 B L Premium

The rand held steady against the dollar on Tuesday with investors awaiting the outcome of Wednesday’s US Federal Reserve meeting.

Stocks extended Monday’s declines, but recovered above the psychologically important 70,000-point level as inflation and the war in Ukraine continue to dominate the headlines...