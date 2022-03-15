Market data — March 15 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Failure to denounce Putin reveals Ramaphosa remains susceptible to conflating party and state interests
Knowledgeable, accessible and energetic, Cruickshanks served at Nedbank Capital and the Institute of Race Relations
Early indications show Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be up against former health minister Zweli Mkhize
CEO Bob van Dijk struggles to close valuation gap between Chinese investment and the rest of the company
Benefits, including infrastructure that can be repurposed for production of green gases, outweigh current upheaval in market as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Companies fail to meet their commitments and state fails to enforce compliance, write Marike Keller and Katlego Malesa
Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws after Democratic senator Joe Manchin declines to support her for the powerful role overseeing Wall Street banks
Mitchells Plain prodigies the latest in a rich history of talented siblings in SA hockey
A record 23-race season with major rule changes gets under way in Bahrain this weekend
Bonds
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.