Markets MARKET WRAP: Naspers drags JSE to a two-month low Markets will be focusing on the continuing conflict in Ukraine and the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to hike interest rates this week

Naspers dragged the JSE to a two-month low on Monday, while global markets were mostly firmer as investors pinned their hopes on Russia-Ukraine peace talks and braced themselves for a US rate hike.

Naspers fell 13.12% to R1,557.89 — the most since November 2000 — after the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Tencent was facing a record fine after China’s central bank discovered its WeChat Pay had violated anti-money-laundering rules...