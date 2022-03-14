MARKET WRAP: Naspers drags JSE to a two-month low
Markets will be focusing on the continuing conflict in Ukraine and the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to hike interest rates this week
14 March 2022 - 18:54
Naspers dragged the JSE to a two-month low on Monday, while global markets were mostly firmer as investors pinned their hopes on Russia-Ukraine peace talks and braced themselves for a US rate hike.
Naspers fell 13.12% to R1,557.89 — the most since November 2000 — after the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Tencent was facing a record fine after China’s central bank discovered its WeChat Pay had violated anti-money-laundering rules...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now