Markets

MARKET WRAP: Naspers drags JSE to a two-month low

Markets will be focusing on the continuing conflict in Ukraine and the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to hike interest rates this week

BL Premium
14 March 2022 - 18:54 Lindiwe Tsobo

Naspers dragged the JSE to a two-month low on Monday, while global markets were mostly firmer as investors pinned their hopes on Russia-Ukraine peace talks and braced themselves for a US rate hike.

Naspers fell 13.12% to R1,557.89 — the most since November 2000 — after the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Tencent was facing a record fine after China’s central bank discovered its WeChat Pay had violated anti-money-laundering rules...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now