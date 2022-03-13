Market data — March 13 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Spicer was a mentor and patriot who loved SA with a passion
Sasria has paid out R20bn in claims from the July 2021 riots so far and the government’s recent allocation of funds will ensure it pays out more
The region, with about 100,000 members and 111 branches, plays a big role in the province’s politics and is influential at the ANC’s national elective conference
Meta Platforms lifts bar on appeals for violence against the military and leadership
Data is expected to strengthen despite rising oil prices, interest rates and geopolitical tensions
Insiders say the government is struggling to find ways to fund incentives
Moscow is due to pay $117m on two of its dollar-denominated bonds but has signalled it could be in roubles
Blues consolidate third spot with Kai Havertz goal
New bespoke experiences will be launched each week for the next few months
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.